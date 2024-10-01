NFL suspends Browns' DT Mike Hall Jr. 5 games for violating Personal Conduct Policy
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was handed down a five game suspension with four games already retroactively served, the league announced on Tuesday.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Hall Jr. will be eligible to get reinstated to the Cleveland Browns by Oct. 7. He was already on the Commissioner Exempt List to start the season after he was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year. Because of those games served, he has one game left to sit out before he can return to action.
Mike Hall Jr. suspended by NFL before making Browns debut
Cleveland drafted Hall Jr. 54th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old tackle is an Ohio-native who also played college ball in the state for The Ohio State University Buckeyes.
Hall Jr. played during the preseason for the Browns, but has yet to take a snap in the regular season since his arrest on Aug. 13. He will technically be eligible to make his debut by Oct. 13 for Cleveland's bout against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Browns will be facing off with the Washington Commanders this Sunday without Hall Jr. and with the injury status of fellow tackle Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. up in the air.