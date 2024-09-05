3 Cleveland Browns starters who will be benched this season
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns are not going to be eased into action as they begin the 2024 season. Fresh off a miracle run to the postseason on the back of Joe Flacco's pixie dust and a stifling defense, the Browns will begin the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns' initial depth cart didn't contain many surprises, but it should put enough players around the roster on notice. The backup are hungry, and any slip-up in performance might be enough to get them sent to the bench as soon as possible.
While these three veterans will begin the season as starters on the depth chart, any drop in production could be what Kevin Stefanski needs to send them to the bench. The Week 1 depth chart will not hold for the entire season.
3. DT Shelby Harris
Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson will see a ton of snaps together, but the Browns did sign Quinton Jefferson in the offseason. After impressing as a pass rusher with the Jets last year, it should surprise no one if Cleveland ultimately opts for a smaller, quicker player alongside the gargantuan Tomlinson on their revamped defensive line.
2. RT Jack Conklin
Conklin has been an All-Pro with the Titans and a solid starter with the Browns, but injuries have made it so the idea of Conklin is better than what he is. Conklin has played just 22 games in the last three seasons, and offensive linemen with injury histories don't suddenly turn into ironmen once they get past 30 years old.
With the mammoth Dawand Jones proving to be a solid pass blocker during his rookie year, both Conklin and Jedrick Wills need to look over their shoulder. A healthy Conklin could be a game-changer, but the possibility of him being healthy is starting to look less likely every year. Jones has looked like an intriguing alternative.
1. WR Elijah Moore
The Browns have already paid Jerry Jeudy and committed to Amari Cooper, leaving Moore as the firm No. 3 receiver on the depth chart. Moore is another player who has been more sizzle than steak, as he never topped 700 yards receiving in any of his three campaigns.
Moore has plenty of competition behind him. Cedric Tillman and David Bell have both been Day 2 picks in their own right, and rookie Jamari Thrash has impressed. A free agent after this year, the Browns could very easily wash their hands of Moore if he starts off slow.