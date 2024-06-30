Browns newest wide receiver named as breakout candidate
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into 2024, the Cleveland Browns have a strong roster with very few holes. That makes it hard to try and identify someone who can emerge as a breakout star.
That was the task at USA Today, however, as Touchdown Wire identified one breakout candidate for each of the 32 teams in the NFL. Using their collection of writers, one person who stays up to date on each team made the selection. For the Browns, it was Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire, who identified Jerry Jeudy.
Kinnan pointed out the established roster as a limiting factor in making such a decision but settled on Jeudy due to his fit in the offense. With Ken Dorsey taking over much of the control, the focus will weigh even heavier on wideouts who can create separation which is where Jeudy shines.
"The Browns have a very established roster, so it’s hard to find a breakout candidate among them. So the one new starter who has not lived up to his billing of a former first round pick makes for the obvious candidate. The Browns have shown a great deal of faith in Jeudy already, extending him for three years after acquiring him for just the cost of a fifth and sixth round pick. Revamping their entire offensive staff, including in the hire of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, a receiver who is in the forefront of every open and separation metric should be a main benefactor." – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire
Jeudy was traded to Cleveland by the Denver Broncos and while he has yet to hit 1,000 yards in a single season, he's far from the bust he's often been considered.
In four years, the Alabama product has 3,053 yards on 211 receptions with 11 touchdowns. This past season, he dealt with some offensive ineptitude yet still managed to catch 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns.
Jerry Jeudy should find success with the Browns
In Cleveland, Jeudy is better suited for success than he ever has been. Not only are they expected to throw the ball often — as long as Deshaun Watson stays healthy — but they have several receiving threats around him to alleviate pressure.
Amari Cooper remains the No. 1 wideout but defenses can't ignore David Njoku, Elijah Moore, or Cedric Tillman. That should give Jeudy ample chances at single coverage, and his route running should lead to plenty of success.