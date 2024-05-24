Deshaun Watson in a 'tough spot' with Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Until Deshaun Watson proves he can consistently win for the Cleveland Browns, there's going to be criticism for him and the franchise. He's shown flashes but has been unable to stay on the field, which was a topic of discussion for Mike Florio and Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.
The theme of their conversation centered around the pressure Watson is under to prove that he's not only still the same player he was in Houston but that he's worthy of the massive contract he signed in Cleveland. Florio added that the contract is so large that we often forget the draft compensation and focus solely on the money.
That compensation, Florio says, could have built a strong nucleus. Considering how well the Browns played without Watson, he says they could be in great shape. Instead, they had to get rid of Joe Flacco out of fear fans would chant for him the first time Watson threw a bad pass.
Florio said that's now going to happen with Jameis Winston, stating Watson is in a "tough, tough spot" and even asked if the Browns might be willing to eat $90 million to move on from him in 2025.
Williams also asked how good they could be if they didn't have Watson but still had this roster — with the three premium picks they surrendered to obtain Watson.
From there, they played a clip from head coach Kevin Stefanski, who said Watson "looks like himself" in practice. He added that Watson will be throwing every other day as he works his way back following offseason shoulder surgery.
Florio ended the conversation saying the Browns have had 12 games with Watson and in order for them to have success, they need 17. Cleveland fans would likely agree since we're entering year three and Watson hasn't passed six games in either of the first two years.