Ken Dorsey already has more control of Browns offense than predecessor
By Randy Gurzi
When the 2023 season ended, the Cleveland Browns made some big changes. They moved on from several offensive assistants including offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running back coach Stump Mitchell, and tight end coach TC McCartney. Later, Bill Callahan left to join his son, and Andy Dickerson was hired to coach the offensive line.
Their biggest hire was Ken Dorsey, the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, who replaces Van Pelt. Known for being able to work with mobile quarterbacks — such as Cam Newton and Josh Allen — expectations were high for Dorsey as he works with Deshaun Watson. But knowing that Kevin Stefanski has been hands-on as the play-caller for four seasons, there were also questions about how much control the new OC would have.
After a few practices at rookie minicamp, we have our answer. This offense appears to be Dorsey's going forward.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Dorsey's fingerprints are all over the offense. Cabot said Dorsey is implementing dropback concepts similar to what Brian Daboll had with the Bills and will feature the RPO and spread offense more prominently. That's great news for Watson — who is tailor-made for this style of play.
Stefanski remains heavily involved but for now, he's allowing the OC to call the shots. Something we didn't see much of when Van Pelt held the position.
Ken Dorsey also working as Browns de facto QB coach
Alex Van Pelt held the title of quarterback coach in addition to offensive coordinator during his tenure, but the Browns never filled that position. That means Dorsey, who has been a QB coach in Carolina and Buffalo, will handle those duties as well.
What we don't know for sure yet is who will call the plays. Stefanski has done this since taking the job as head coach and could continue to do so, although he will likely have Dorsey heavily involved either way.