3 quick facts about new Browns offensive line coach Andy Dickerson
The Cleveland Browns hired Andy Dickerson to replace Bill Callahan, but who is their new O-line coach?
By Randy Gurzi
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced their newest hire as they brought in Andy Dickerson to coach their offensive line. Dickerson will be taking over for Bill Callahan, who is widely considered one of the best in the NFL when it comes to coaching linemen.
This means Dickerson will have some big shoes to fill but he's someone who should be up to the task. A former assistant offensive line coach in Cleveland (back in 2010), Dickerson took over the Seattle Seahawks offensive line in 2022 and they were ranked the worst in the NFL that season by PFF. After the 2023 campaign, they moved up four spots, which might not seem like much, but it's still progress.
But who exactly is Andy Dickerson? Let's dive into three quick facts to get to know the newest Cleveland coach a little better.
Andy Dickerson played OL for Tufts University
Before embarking on his coaching career, Dickerson played offensive line for Tufts University from 1999 through 2002. The Jumbos are located in Medford, Massachusetts, and has just one player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — William Grinnell.
After college, Dickerson had stints with a few NFL teams including Washington, the New England Patriots, St. Louis Rams, and the Seattle Seahawks. He spent two years in Cleveland, as a defensive quality control coach in 2009 before moving to assistant offensive line coach in 2010. He was a member of Eric Mangini's staff and worked under O-line coach Geroge Warhop.
Browns new OL coach was a run-game coordinator in Seattle
For the past two years, Dickerson was the O-line coach for Seattle but before that, Pete Carroll employed him as the offensive run game coordinator. With him orchestrating the ground game, Seattle ran for 2,074 yards which was 11th in the NFL that year. More importantly, they were third in the league with an average of 5.0 yards per attempt.
This past season, Cleveland started out strong on the ground but faded as the year went along. Losing Nick Chubb hurt but they also couldn't figure out how to get Jerome Ford going with more consistency. Having an offensive line coach with a background such as Dickerson's could help this team get out of any future slump.
Dickerson interviewed with the Browns for offensive coordinator
This isn't the first time Dickerson was considered for a job in Cleveland this offseason. After moving on from Alex Van Pelt, the Browns cast a wide net and that included interviewing Dickerson for the offensive coordinator position. Ultimately, the job went to Ken Dorsey but there's no denying head coach Kevin Stefanski already had a high opinion of Dickerson even before this hire.