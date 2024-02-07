Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski throws shade at parting assistant
Bill Callahan left the Cleveland Browns to join his son's staff in Tennessee and Kevin Stefanski took a playful shot when afforded the opportunity
By Randy Gurzi
As soon as the Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan to be their next head coach, the dots were connected. Bill Callahan, who was employed by the Cleveland Browns as the offensive line coach, became a target and eventually joined his son in Music City.
With the elder Callahan still under contract, the Titans needed permission from the Browns in order for the move to happen and they were gracious enough to allow that. They were never going to force someone to stay, especially when they have a rare chance to work with a family member, but that doesn't mean they won't throw a parting shot when they get a chance.
That's exactly what happened when head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the loss of one of the best assistant coaches in the game. Stefanski said the former Cleveland coach won't be working "with" his son but "for" him. He added that every kid wants to boss their parents around, which is what Bill is in for.
“Bill Callahan, very unique situation there — to go work for Brian, not with Brian,” Stefanski said on February 5 via J.R. DeGroote of Heavy.com. “He’s going to work for Brian. I can’t wait for Brian to boss him around. The dream of every kid is to boss their parents around. Happy for those guys again. I think organizationally we realized that’s a unique situation and did not want to stand in the way of that. So excited for certainly Brian and Bill down there.”
Bill Callahan spent the past four seasons with Cleveland and had a hand in the development of several players including Wyatt Teller, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic, and even Jed Wills.
Browns have yet to name a new offensive line coach
Replacing Callahan is just one of several coaching moves Cleveland needed to make this offseason. They have yet to find their next O-line coach but they have landed their new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey, running backs coach in Duce Staley, and tight ends coach in Tommy Rees.
Their offense is going to work on getting Deshaun Watson back to an elite level of play and a huge part of that will be getting someone who can get the most out of this offensive line, especially left tackle Jedrick Wills who has had his share of struggles over the years.