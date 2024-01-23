Titans could poach popular Browns coach after their latest hire
Could the new Titans head coach steal an important assistant from the Cleveland Browns?
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL offseason brings a whole lot of change and while much of it can be predicted, there are always some surprises. For the Cleveland Browns, this was evident when they moved on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney.
Those might not be the only positions where they see change either. While they don't seem to be in danger of losing Jim Schwartz, who was rumored to be a head coaching candidate, they could wind up seeing a popular assistant leave. Bill Callahan has been coaching the Browns offensive linemen since 2020 and has done a remarkable job but as Mary Kay Cabot says, he could very well be poached by the Tennessee Titans.
Mike Vrabel was one of the coaches let go following a frustrating campaign and the Titans replaced him with Brian Callahan, the son of the well-known Cleveland coach -- Bill Callahan. The younger Callahan spent time as a quarterbacks coach with the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders but joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and has been their offensive coordinator ever since.
Browns would have big shoes to fill if Callahan left
As for Bill Callahan, he's had a tough task in recent years and continues to rise to the occasion. He's been trying to get Jedrick Wills to play at a consistent level but has also dealt with several injuries to his starting linemen. In 2022, it was Nick Harris who went down in the first preseason game. Ethan Pocic stepped in and played well enough to keep the job permanently.
This year, it was much worse with Jack Conklin, Wills, and rookie Dawand Jones all winding up on the IR. Jones was playing at a Pro Bowl level despite being a fourth-round pick but the Browns were down to their fifth and sixth options by the postseason.
Callahan was credited with making things work as Geron Christian and James Hudson wound up playing well enough for the offense to drop more than 30 points consistently down the stretch. Should Callahan leave, it would be a tough job trying to find someone to replace him but at the same time, it would be hard to fault him for wanting to work with his son should the opportunity arise.