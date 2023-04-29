Browns knock it out of the park with Dawand Jones selection in Round 4
Back on the clock on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns used the 111th pick in Round 4 on Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones.
One of their pre-draft visits, Jones fills a massive need since the Browns had to get better at offensive tackle behind both Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills. Currently, James Hudson is serving as their swing tackle — and has been asked to start seven games while making 20 appearances in two seasons.
Hudson hadn't developed as much as the coaches would have liked to have seen, which is why Jones was on the radar. Although, he could also give them a potential replacement for Jed Wills should he fail to earn a second contract with the Browns.
Dawand Jones is a steal for the Browns
Jones is an absolute mountain of a man at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds — and he has insane length as well. He's not someone who will ever struggle with power rushers but is also a former basketball player so he's not exactly a statue either.
While with Ohio State, Jones primarily played on the right side and could wind up being a starter on that side for many years — after Conklin's deal expires that is. But it's not crazy to think he can make the same switch Wills did to the left side.
What really stands out is the fact that he was expected to be a day two selection — with Lance Zierlein of NFL.com even suggesting he could be a late pick in Round 1.
After adding a wideout in Cedric Tillman and nose tackle in Siaki Ika on Friday, Jones could very well come in and prove to be their best value pick considering how late he was selected.