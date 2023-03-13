Cleveland Browns set to host Ohio State OT Dawand Jones
When Andrew Berry took over as the Cleveland Browns general manager, he knew he needed to fix their offensive line. He attacked the position aggressively, adding Jack Conklin in free agency and using the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Alabama's Jedrick Wills.
Heading into the 2023 campaign, it's safe to say the move for Conklin has paid off. He's been a steady force at right tackle and recently signed an extension, possibly keeping him in Cleveland for the remainder of his career.
As for their left tackle, that's still up for debate.
Wills made the move from right tackle to left when he entered the pros and performed well as a rookie. Since then, his play has been up and down and this past season was marred with poor performance and even worse effort.
Cleveland will have to make the decision on the fifth year of Wills' contract by the start of the new year but even then, there's no guarantee he will be around long-term. That's why it's not surprising to see Dawand Jones from Ohio State scheduled for a pre-draft visit.
Reported as a "top-30" visit, Jones will actually be a local visit for the Browns, meaning he won't count against the 30 allotted pre-draft visits. Since he's considered a local prospect, it might also be nothing more than due diligence, especially considering he spent his collegiate career on the right side, the same way Wills did.
If the Browns really are interested in competition for Wills, it would make sense to bring in someone with experience on the blindside.
Still, Jones is an intriguing prospect. He's absolutely enormous at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds but is much more athletic than his size suggests. He does have some issues with penalties but the talent is undeniable.
Jones might also be gone well before the Browns are on the clock. He's a borderline first-round talent and they won't make their first selection until No. 42 overall.