Browns DC Jim Schwartz has eyes on head coaching job
Jim Schwartz has been an excellent defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and admits he would like another shot at being a head coach
By Randy Gurzi
After the Cleveland Browns defense let them down several times in 2022, head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry decided it was time for a change. They moved on from Joe Woods, who had been there since 2020, and decided to hire Jim Schwartz.
The move was met with praise since Schwartz brought over an attacking defensive style that fit well with players such as Myles Garrett, Grant Delpit, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He also has a Super Bowl ring, which he won in 2017 as the DC with the Philadelphia Eagles.
It didn't take long for the Browns to see success either. Schwartz called a defense that limited the Bengals and Titans to just three points in Week 1 and Week 3. They also shut out the Arizona Cardinals and held the San Francisco 49ers to 17 while handing them their first loss.
Now heading into the playoffs, there's a belief this team can make a run due in large part to the work Schwartz has done. On Thursday, he spoke about how much fun he was having and how strong he felt about the Browns organization. But he didn't hold back when asked about a potential head coaching job.
“I’m really happy here. … I love this organization. I love the city of Cleveland,” Schwartz said. ” … But I’d say this: In any job that you do, you always aspire to the top of the profession. And I’m no different there.”
That's always the one negative when a coordinator comes in and does so well. NFL teams will be drawn to them and Schwartz could be in line for several interviews this offseason. Especially since he already has experience as a head coach.
Browns DC had a semi-successful run in first head coaching gig
Schwartz got his first crack at running a team in 2009 when he was hired by the Detroit Lions. His first season was a wash as they were just 2-14 — but he did inherit a squad that was 0-16 the year prior. By 2010, just two seasons after their winless campaign, he had them at 6-10.
From there, he went 10-6 taking the team to the playoffs with Matthew Stafford as the quarterback. A 4-12 and 7-9 campaign followed which led to his ouster. Overall, 29-51 isn't great but Schwartz should be credited for the quick turnaround he had. That could help him as well should he be a candidate this offseason.