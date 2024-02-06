Ken Dorsey eyes one primary fix as Browns offensive coordinator
Ken Dorsey was officially introduced as the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator on Monday and dove into a key fix he aims to make
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns made it official on Monday as they had new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey sign on the dotted line. He was also introduced to the media where he took several questions about his focus with a new team.
Dorsey, who was with the Buffalo Bills from 2019 through 2022 was the offensive coordinator under Sean McDermott for just under two years. He was let go after 10 games due to an inability to correct the offense's turnover problems.
He now joins a team that has a similar issue as the Browns led the NFL with 37 turnovers. That proved to be their undoing in the playoffs as back-to-back pick-sixes in the second half allowed the Houston Texans to run away with the game. Dorsey, to his credit, dove right in and said the team's focus is going to be on protecting the football.
Dorsey stated that he and head coach Kevin Stefanski had a meeting that morning where the emphasis was on how to fix this problem. He added that he didn't do enough in Buffalo, which will motivate him to get the job done in Cleveland.
“And to your point, wasn’t good enough in my time for a stretch there in Buffalo and then for us here. So that will be a point of emphasis for us to make sure we’re doing the right things to protect the football and from an offseason emphasis standpoint.” — Dorsey on turnovers in Buffalo and correcting them in Cleveland via Ashly Bastock of Cleveland.com
Browns hope continuity can help clean up mistakes
Of course, one major issue the Browns had in 2023 that Dorsey didn't with Buffalo was a revolving door under center. Deshaun Watson was sent to the IR with a shoulder injury and by the time the season ended, five different players started at quarterback for Cleveland.
They were able to win with four of those starters and had a record of 9-2 in games with either Watson or Joe Flacco starting. Looking ahead to 2024, the hope is that a healthy Watson can make a difference.
Having said that, he too was dealing with turnover concerns before the injury, so health alone won't be the only factor. We won't know for months if Dorsey is successful in this endeavor but starting the focus early is never a bad idea.