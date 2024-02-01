3 free agents who could follow Ken Dorsey to Cleveland Browns in 2024
Gabriel Davis had a breakout season under Ken Dorsey's play-calling. Discover why a reunion with Dorsey in Cleveland could benefit both Davis and the Browns.
By Randy Gurzi
Whenever a new coach is added to an NFL team, there can always be some unintended benefits. For the Cleveland Browns, we know they hired Ken Dorsey to take over as the offensive coordinator to not only help Deshaun Watson get back on track but to open up the passing game as a whole. In addition to this, he could end up helping the Browns lure a few players over in free agency.
Cleveland is coming off an 11-6 campaign and feels good about its depth — but that doesn't mean there aren't some holes. On offense, that's especially true and that brings up a few free agents who could decide to follow their old coach to a new team.
3. Damien Harris, Running Back
This was a frustrating year for Damien Harris as the former third-round pick signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. He had spent the previous three seasons with their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, and had some success. That included a 2021 campaign that saw him run for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Unfortunately, he suffered an injury after 11 games in 2022 and finished with just 462 yards. He was aiming to bounce back with the Bills but found himself behind James Cook and then was again sidelined with a neck sprain. Harris finished with just 23 rushing attempts for 94 yards.
He now hits free agency with a career average of 4.6 yards per attempt but has serious questions about his durability. That could help Cleveland land him on a low-risk deal which is exactly what they need as they look for someone who can compete for a spot — without having a salary that forces them onto the roster over a better alternative.