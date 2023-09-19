Nick Chubb suffers gruesome knee injury on Monday Night Football
Nick Chubb was off to a hot start with the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football and likely saw his season end with a gruesome knee injury
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb has often been called the Cleveland Browns best player — with only Myles Garrett being in contention for that honor. He's also been called the best running back in the entire NFL. And on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was off to a hot start.
Chubb had 64 yards on his first 10 rushing attempts but went down in pain inside the 10-yard line. The Cleveland running back went for five yards, carrying the ball to the three-yard line but then didn't get up.
Instead, he stayed on the ground, holding his knee. Before long, the cart came out and Chubb was taken off the field.
During the broadcast, Troy Aikman said the injury was gruesome and stated they were not about to show the replay. It was, however, shown on the big screen in Pittsburgh and the crowd groaned in unison when that happened.
And while Pittsburgh fans and Cleveland fans have often picked on one another, those in attendence deserve some praise for how they handled this one. While Chubb was being placed on the cart, the fans gave him an ovation and even began to chant his bame in a show of respect.
Browns took the lead right after Nick Chubb injury
Chubb set his team up for a score and right after he left, Deshaun Watson found Jerome Ford in the end zone for a three-yard touchdown. A Pittsburgh penalty on the extra point led to a decision to go for two and Ford ran that in as well.
The second-year back is now going to be asked to step it up with Chubb gone and the Browns will also surely look for another backup as well.