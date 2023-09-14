Cleveland Browns 5 bold predictions vs. the Steelers in Week 2
• Delpit stays hot
• Okoronkwo keeps getting after it
• Watson is on target in this one
By Randy Gurzi
After a Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns have their sights on another AFC North foe in Week 2. This time, they will be hitting the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.
When the schedule was released earlier this year, the Browns seemed to have a tough task ahead of them with three divisional games in the first four weeks of the season. They, however, saw this as an opportunity to take a lead in the division.
A win in Week 2 would surely put them in the driver's seat — and considering how the Steelers looked against the 49ers, it seems likely that will happen. With all that being said, here's a look ahead to the game with five bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns.
5. Grant Delpit records a pick-6
In Week 1, the Browns defense was on fire. They only recorded two sacks but they were pushing the pocket all day, making things difficult for Joe Burrow. Making it even tougher for him to move the ball was the way the secondary blanketed their wideouts.
Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson were all over Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase was held to just 39 yards on the day and Higgins never made a single catch.
One of the primary reasons the coverage was so tight was the team’s ability to stick with a man-to-man concept. Jim Schwartz stayed with this since the defensive line forced the ball out quickly and the safeties were playing well — allowing the corners to press.
And when the wideouts did end up on the safeties, they held their own as well — especially Grant Delpit.
The fourth-year safety was all over the field and might have played his best game as a pro. This bold prediction is that he continues to shine in coverage and even picks off a pass from Kenny Pickett, then takes it to the house for six.