Browns vs. Steelers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 2
Full betting preview for a Week 2 edition of Monday Night Football between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
By Josh Yourish
Things are going from bad to worse in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Steelers not only got pounded by the 49ers at Acrisure Stadium, but now they’ve lost two of their best players to injury. Cam Heyward is out with a groin injury and Diontae Johnson will miss some time with a hamstring.
The 0-1 Steelers will host the 1-0 Cleveland Browns, who beat the Bengals 24-3 in Week 1. From the looks of it, Monday Night Football could be a whole lot of fun for the city of Cleveland. They’re favored in Pittsburgh for just the second time in modern franchise history.
Browns vs. Steelers odds, spread and total
Steelers vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Steelers are 0-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-0 in Steelers games
- Browns are 1-0 ATS
- The UNDER is 1-0 in Browns games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Browns' last eight games
- Steelers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against Browns
- Browns are 1-19 straight up in last 20 games played in Pittsburgh
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Steelers' last 13 home games
Browns vs. Steelers injury reports
Browns injury report
- Jack Conklin - OT - IR (knee)
- Juan Thornhill - S - Questionable (calf)
Steelers injury report
- Cam Heyward - DT - Out till mid Nov. (groin)
- DeMarvin Leal - DE - Questionable (elbow)
- Pat Freiermuth - TE - Questionable (chest)
- Diontae Johnson - WR - Out indefinitely (hamstring)
Browns vs. Steelers how to watch
- Date: Monday, September 18
- Time: 8:15 PM EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Browns Record: 1-0
- Steelers Record: 0-1
Browns vs. Steelers key players to watch
Browns
Myles Garrett, DE: New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz may have figured this out with Garrett in Cleveland. He’s moving him all over the defensive line and even rushing him from the middle linebacker spot. Garrett wrecked the Cincinnati offensive line and Pittsburgh’s offense looked as bad as any O-line in the league in Week 1. Garrett could be in for a massive Week 2 after two tackles and a sack in Week 1.
Steelers
George Pickens, WR: Kenny Pickett was awful in Week 1 and now Diontae Johnson is out indefinitely. If a Year 2 breakout is going to happen for George Pickens then it needs to happen now. He caught five passes, but for just 36 yards last week. Pickett will need to go to him more frequently and further downfield for the Pittsburgh offense to have any chance this week.
Browns vs. Steelers prediction and pick
There is really no argument for picking the Steelers other than, it’s the Steelers and Mike Tomlin as a home underdog. Since 2007, when Mike Tomlin took over in Pittsburgh the Steelers are 15-5-3 against the spread as a home dog. That’s far and away the best over that stretch. There are just so many issues in Pittsburgh right now.
The Steelers are thin at wide receiver and that was the case before Diontae Johnson got hurt. Now, they’ll be leaning on Calvin Austin III who made his NFL debut on Sunday and had six catches, but for just 37 yards. There’s a theme here, Kenny Pickett was not pushing the ball downfield in Week 1 with an average depth of target of 7.4 which ranked 20th of all quarterbacks in Week 1. That was while the team was trailing the entire game. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s offense limits this team so much and now the talent is eroding due to injury.
On the other side, the Browns didn’t turn things completely over to Deshaun Watson. This offense can still ground and pound when it needs to and Nick Chubb ran for 106 yards on 18 carries. That’s 5.9 yards per carry. The Steelers allowed 5.5 yards per rush last week which was 30th in the NFL. That was with Cam Heyward playing for a half, he will be out this week.
For his career, Nick Chubb averages 4.63 yards per attempt against the Steelers and last season he ran for 190 yards across two games against Pittsburgh. The Browns are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Steelers, and even as a favorite in Pittsburgh for just the second time since 1999, I have to take the Browns. There just isn’t any sound argument to like the Steelers after all of their injuries already.
