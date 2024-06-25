Browns might be downgrading this once-promising star receiver
By Randy Gurzi
There was a lot of excitement when the Cleveland Browns added Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets last season. While Moore had yet to live up to his second-round draft status, he had shown plenty of play-making ability.
Cleveland tried to get creative with Moore, lining him up in the slot, the boundary, and even the backfield (although that was a disaster in the regular season). By season’s end, his numbers were fine, but not what the Browns expected.
Moore ended up with 640 yards on 59 receptions but had just two touchdowns. He’s hoping to bounce back in 2024 with more certainty under center but could be in danger of slipping down the depth chart. According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, Jerry Jeudy is expected to man the slot with Amari Cooper and second-year wideout Cedric Tillman on the outside.
"It’s my belief that the Browns plan to open the season with Jeudy in the slot and Cooper and Cedric Tillman out wide," Jackson wrote. "Jeudy can play outside, too, and Elijah Moore will also see snaps inside and outside."- Zac Jackson, The Athletic
To his credit, Tillman has been taking advantage of the absence of Cooper. With the No. 1 wideout holding out for a new contract, Tillman has become a favorite target in the passing game. He showed up to camp determined to be better than he was as a rookie and is even taking this new class under his wing to help them along the way.
As a rookie, Tillman managed to catch 21-of-44 targets for 224 yards. He was credited with 12 first-down conversions but scored no touchdowns.
Standing 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Tillman has the size preferred by quarterback Deshaun Watson. He's excellent at using his size to shield defenders and can become a weapon if he improves as a red-zone threat.
Moore enters the final year of his rookie deal and with Cooper looking for an extension and Jeudy already signing one, it could very well be his last in Cleveland.