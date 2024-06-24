Browns rookie receiver praises the 'top-tier culture' in Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
Recently, our friends over at Fansided's The Dawgs — A Cleveland Browns Podcast, had the opportunity to speak with Ahmarean Brown. An undrafted free agent out of South Carolina, Brown faces a tough road as he tries to make the roster in Cleveland.
Suddenly, this receiving corps is very deep which breeds competition. However, Brown says it's also been very welcoming and praised the veterans for helping him and fellow rookie Jamari Thrash get up to speed.
Brown first pointed out Cedric Tillman, saying the 2023 third-round pick took him and Thrash under his wing to help them understand what the rookies were about to face as they transitioned to the pros. Brown said while some veterans don't want to take the time to be a mentor Tillman went out of his way and did more than he had to.
"You hear about a lot of guys who feel like they shouldn't mentor rookies or they don't have to be there for rookies just because it's our to do what we have to do. Ced was a guy who came in and he was willing to help. He was doing stuff that he didn't have to do." — Brown on The Dawgs
He was also quick to praise Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore. Brown even added that he met Jeudy when he went on a recruiting trip to Alabama and showed him a photo of the two.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver corps is very deep
A former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, Brown stands 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. He transferred to South Carolina in 2021 and in five collegiate seasons put up 1,136 yards and nine touchdowns on 92 receptions. He also flashed as a return man with a punt return for a touchdown in 2022.
Even with his speed and versatility, Brown has a lot of talent ahead of him. Cleveland suddenly has Amari Cooper (assuming they fix his contract situation), Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Morre, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jamari Thrash, and Michael Woods II ahead of him.
The Browns have said they feel good about their receivers, meaning his best shot might be via the practice squad.