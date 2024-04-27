Browns undrafted free agent tracker: Defensive stockpiling continues
The Browns wasted no time adding to their roster with these UDFAs
By Randy Gurzi
Even with the 2024 NFL Draft behind us, the work is far from done. The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL will now fill out their rosters by adding undrafted free agents. As is often the case, the signings come in fast and furious as teams race one another for the top talent remaining.
It didn't take long at all for the Browns to get on the board this year as Camryn Justice tweeted out that they agreed to terms with linebacker Winston Reid from Weber State as their first addition just minutes after the conclusion of the draft..
Before looking at the rest of the UDFA signings, here's a recap of who Cleveland added in the draft.
Browns draft picks
Round 2, Pick 54: Michael Hall, Jr., DT, Ohio State
Round 3, Pick 85: Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan
Round 5, Pick No. 156: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
Round 6, Pick 206: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
Round 7, Pick 227: Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
Round 7, Pick 243: Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati
List of Browns undrafted free agents
Winston Reid, LB, Weber State
Chris Edmonds, DB, Arizona State
Javion Cohen, OL, Miami
Aidan Robbins, RB, BYU
Lorenzo Thompson, OL, Rhode Island
Refresh this page to stay up to date with the most current signings
Last year, Ronnie Hickman proved to be their top addition following the conclusion of the draft. He was joined by teammate Tanner McCallister and Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, but it was Hickman who turned into a difference-maker. Time will tell if they land someone of that caliber this time but Hickman proves there are playmakers to be found.