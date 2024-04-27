Browns select Nathaniel Watson at No. 206: Instant grade and analysis
The Browns bring in some much-needed linebacker depth in Round 6
By Randy Gurzi
With their fourth selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns added Nathaniel Watson from Mississippi State. The 206th pick overall, Watson joins the Browns with an impressive resume.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, Watson led the SEC with 137 tackles in 2023 and had 10 sacks. It was the second year in a row he went over 100 tackles and had 6.0 sacks in 2022. Watson is another older prospect and will be 24 this year after spending six years in the NCAA. Still, he has a lot of talent and could find a role in this defense, which is all you can ask for when making a pick in the 200s.
Browns NFL Draft grade for Nathaniel Watson selection: B
Watson is great against the run and was a menace when he would blitz the A or B gap for the Bulldogs. His collegiate numbers are beyond impressive but he's still limited in the NFL.
A throwback player, Watson will be a force on early downs, much in the way Anthony Walker was. He won't be utilized often on passing downs but when taking a player this late, that's far from a major concern. At this point, they look for traits to work with and Watson has that. He could also be a player on special teams due to his nose for the ball. Not a bad pick at all, and he could have a long career with Cleveland.
What picks do the Browns have left?
The Browns will be on the clock next in Round 7 with two picks — No. 227 and 243. After that, they'll turn their attention to the remaining prospects who weren't signed. In 2023, they had success with these undrafted free agents, with Ronnie Hickman standing out as the top post-draft addition.