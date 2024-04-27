NFL Draft 2024: Full list of Browns draft picks on Day 3
By Ryan Heckman
And just like that, we are two of three days into the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns have made just two selections, of course, being without a first rounder on Day 1.
The Browns' first pick of the draft came in Round 2 at no. 54 overall, where they selected Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. As an interior pass rusher, Hall is explosive and disruptive with active hands and is quick off the line of scrimmage. His play style will mesh well with what the Browns do up front.
Next up, in Round 3 and at pick no. 85 overall, the Browns went with Michigan interior offensive lineman Zak Zinter. While Cleveland didn't necessarily need to address this position so early, Zinter comes from the nation's best offensive line for two years running and gives them tremendous depth.
Now going into Rounds 4-7, Cleveland has four additional picks to utilize.
Round 5, Pick 156
Round 6, Pick 206
Round 7, Pick 227
Round 7, Pick 243
Just how exactly should they spend these four picks? Cleveland still has a couple of pressing needs at offensive tackle and linebacker, and could also afford to pick up a third tight end.
Best available players on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft
If the Browns wanted to pursue an offensive tackle early on Day 3 and make an effort to trade up, then they would have one of a couple notable options in the fourth round. Either Texas' Christian Jones or Missouri's Javon Foster would be worthy of the Browns trading up and sacrificing future capital to go and get.
Later on, though, the Browns could go with someone like Wyoming's Frank Crum, TCU's Andrew Coker or even Zinter's college teammate, LaDarius Henderson.
If Cleveland is looking at linebackers, and a potential trade-up situation in Round 4, they have a couple of guys who are can't-miss prospects and would come as an enormous value. Either North Carolina's Cedric Gray or Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could be home-run picks for Cleveland, if they pursued a trade up in the fourth.
As for tight ends, it was somewhat surprising to see Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders still sitting there at the end of Day 2, along with Ohio State's Cade Stover. Either one of those guys are also worthy of moving up for.