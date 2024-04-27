Browns preparing for life after Wyatt Teller with Zak Zinter selection at No. 85
The Browns are looking toward the future with Zak Zinter
By Randy Gurzi
With the 85th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns went with Zak Zinter, a guard from Michigan. Their top pick was Michael Hall, Jr. from Ohio State, which excited the fan base. Now, they go for the guard who was a star for the Buckeye's biggest rival.
Zinter played right guard throughout his career and surrendered no sacks and just five quarterback pressures in 2023. Over the past three years, he's been charged with three sacks and 22 total pressures.
In addition to his skill as a pass blocker, Zinter was excellent in run-blocking as well — which isn't a surprise given the Wolverine's ground game.
Zinter is listed at 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds and while he's not considered a great athlete, he's a mauler who was a team-leader.
Could the Browns part ways with Wyatt Teller or Joel Bitonio in 2025?
Adding Zinter has to bring up questions about the long-term future of Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio. Both starting guards were extended in 2021 and are under contract through the 2025 season. However, the Browns are paying a lot of money to stars all over the roster and could be dishing out a huge extension for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah this year.
In 2025, they're going to need to break out the checkbook once again for Martin Emerson, who has earned a huge deal. That means someone has to be the odd man out — and the two guards can be moved after this year.
As post-June 1 cuts, Bitonio would free up $8.37 million and Teller would open up $7.3 million. They're both fan favorites meaning neither move would be popular, but Andrew Berry is going to have to make a tough decision eventually. At least he's thinking ahead and ensuring they have options should it come to that.