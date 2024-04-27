Browns select Michael Hall: Instant grade and analysis
The Browns D-line just got a lot more athletic
By Randy Gurzi
For the first time in three years, the Cleveland Browns made a pick in Round 2. Last time they did so was in 2021, when they took linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from Notre Dame. Now in 2024, they again went for an athletic defender in Michael Hall, Jr. from Ohio State.
Hall was taken with the 54th overall selection and joins a crowded defensive line. Cleveland signed Dalvin Tomlinson to a three-year contract in 2023 and they brought back Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst this offseason. They also signed Quinton Jefferson and have Siaki Ika who was a third-round pick last year.
Adding Hall gives them a 290-pound 3-tech who wins with finesse and quickness. He had 22 quarterback pressures in 2023 and then stood out during the Senior Bowl.
Grading the Browns selection of Michael Hall, Jr.
Jim Schwartz was hired to coach Cleveland's defense in 2023 and was phenomenal. The veteran defensive coordinator won the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award as he helped turn the defense around. While he did get some help with free agency additions, Schwartz also helped players such as JOK and Grant Delpit take their next step.
Hall is a player who has the tools to be a game-wrecker as an interior pass-rusher. There will be limitations due to his size but he knows how to use his speed to his advantage and will only get better under Schwartz. Throw in the talent around him — including Za'Darius Smith and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett — and Hall will have his share of favorable matchups.
The best part of all this is that he won't be hurried along. The depth on the roster means he can play in a rotation, mainly on third-downs. Eventually, he can take over as the starter once he's comfortable in the NFL.
Grade: B-