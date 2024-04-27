Browns thrill fan base by adding Ohio State DT Michael Hall, Jr. in Round 2
The Browns defense added another Buckeye
By Randy Gurzi
With the 54th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns added Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall, Jr. — which is welcome news for the fan base which is full of OSU fans.
Hall measured in at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, making him an ideal fit as a 3-tech next to Dalvin Tomlinson. His weight was a reason for concern according to scouts but he not only held his own during his time in Columbus but was dominant during the Senior Bowl.
Throughout his tenure with Ohio State, Hall continued to progress and had a strong campaign in 2023. Despite seeing his sack total drop from 4.5 to 1.5, he was credited with 22 quarterback pressures and had a pass-rush win rate of 18.3 percent according to Pro Football Focus. He was especially effective against Michigan, proving he can get it done against the best teams.
Cleveland now has a deep defensive tackle corps with Hall joining Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, and 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika. Jefferson and Hurst are both scheduled to hit free agency in 2025, so adding Hall keeps them from feeling the heat to add a D-tackle next year.
The Browns haven't selected a lot of Buckeyes but they have had success with Denzel Ward and Dawand Jones. They also believe Luke Wypler can be a solid No. 2 center.
This was the first time the Browns made a selection in the second round since 2021 — which is when they took Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame. JOK has developed into a dynamic playmaker who recorded 20 tackles for a loss in 2023.
When do the Browns pick again?
Cleveland has just one more pick on Friday night, which is No. 85 in Round 3. They will be back on the clock four times on Friday at No. 156 in Round 5, 206 in Round 6, and 227 and 243 in Round 7.