NFL Draft 2024: Full list of Cleveland Browns draft picks on Day 2
What picks do the Browns have on Day 2 of the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
For the third time in a row, the Cleveland Browns weren't involved in the first round of the NFL Draft. This is due to their decision in 2022 to send the Houston Texans three first-round draft picks as part of their package for Deshaun Watson. To this point, the Browns haven't gotten what they hoped for out of that trade but at least they're done sending draft picks to Houston.
That means in 2025, we're going to be able to pay attention to first-round picks once again — unless Andrew Berry decides to pull of another shocking trade.
For now, however, we can focus on the remainder of this weekend. Cleveland has seven picks to go through, starting with No. 54 on Friday night. But what picks do they have and who could they target?
Full list of Cleveland Browns picks on Day 2
Round 2, Pick No. 54
Round 3, Pick No. 85
Cleveland has just two selections on Friday. There's a chance they could trade down, which is something Berry has done often. Of course, that depends on which players are available. The Browns could target an offensive tackle such as Kiran Amegadjie from Yale or even a receiver. Troy Franklin from Oregon or Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky make sense. They might even bolster the defensive line with tackle Braden Fiske (FSU) and Kris Jenkins (Michigan) still on the board.
What they do in Round 3 will rely heavily on their move earlier in the night. Some players who could be available include linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr,. wide receiver Jermaine Burton, or running back Trey Benson.
What picks do the Cleveland Browns have on Day 3?
Round 5, Pick 156
Round 6, Pick 206
Round 7, Pick 227
Round 7, Pick 243
Cleveland has four picks on Saturday. That includes an extra seventh-rounder which they added when they traded Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans.