Browns Draft Prospect: Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin
The 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Oregon could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 draft.
Troy Franklin, a 6’3, 187-pound wide receiver, helped lead the Oregon Ducks to three consecutive bowl appearances during his time in Eugene. Franklin was a four-star recruit out of Menlo Park, California, and was ranked as a top-10 wide receiver in the country.
Once at Oregon, Franklin caught 18 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns through 14 games as a true freshman in 2021. Franklin caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Duck's 47-32 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl.
Franklin’s breakout season came his sophomore year in 2022 when the receiver caught a program-high 61 passes for 891 yards and nine touchdowns through 13 games. The Ducks finished the regular season 9-3 on the year and were elected to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl. Franklin brought in 5 passes for 25 yards and a touchdown to secure the Ducks 28-27 victory over the Tar Heels. Franklin’s performance in 2022 earned him All-Pac 12 second team (AP, Coaches, Phil Steele) and All-Pac 12 third team (Pro Football Focus) honors.
He continued to blossom in 2023, catching 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns through 13 games. The 6’3 receiver opted out of the Fiesta Bowl in preparation for the 2024 NFL Draft. During his time in Eugene, Franklin broke both the Ducks’ single-season and all-time receiving touchdown records and Oregon’s single-season receiving yards record. Franklin was voted first-team All-PAC 12 (AP, Coaches) and second-team All-American (Sporting News, AP, FWAA, USA Today, The Athletic, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated).
Franklin’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Elite speed. Can separate from anyone down the field.
- Diverse release package. Always keeps DBs guessing, but never wasting movement.
- Quick, detailed route-runner. Understands how to manipulate DBs.
- Good ability to hand-fight with DBs and create separation that way. Does not lose speed while doing so.
- Above-average YAC ability. Decent agility for his size along with elite speed.
Franklin’s noted weaknesses:
- Below-average flexibility. Tall, lanky frame makes it tough for him to drop his hips and work certain routes.
- Inconsistent ability to win the ball in the air. Shows flashes thanks to good hands and long arms, but it comes and goes.
- Below-average blocker due to skinny frame.
Troy Franklin compared to other 2024 Prospects:
Marvin Harrison Jr - Ohio State Buckeyes - 6’3 - 205 lbs
- 38 Games
- 155 Receptions
- 2,613 Receiving Yards (16.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 31 Touchdowns
Malik Nabers - Louisiana State Tigers - 6’0 - 200 lbs
- 38 Games
- 189 Receptions
- 3,003 Receiving Yards (15.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 21 Touchdowns
Rome Odunze - Washington Huskies - 6’3 - 215 lbs
- 40 Games
- 214 Receptions
- 3,272 Receiving Yards (15.3 Yards Per Reception)
- 24 Touchdowns
Brian Thomas Jr - LSU Tigers - 6’4 - 205 lbs
- 38 Games
- 127 Receptions
- 1,897 Receiving Yards (14.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 24 Touchdowns
While Franklin’s flexibility, frame, and blocking are areas for concern, his speed, fight for yards after catch, and ability to create separation make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns offense.