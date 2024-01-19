3 remaining difficult decisions for the Cleveland Browns this offseason
What's Next for the Cleveland Browns? Tough Choices: Za'Darius Smith, RB Draft, and Skill Positions for Deshaun Watson
By Greg Newland
Browns difficult decision No. 1: Finding fits for Watson at skill positions
We’ve already seen Kevin Stefanski make moves for Deshaun Watson this offseason by firing much of the offensive staff. Stefanski will likely bring in someone with experience to call plays, which can help the Browns spread the field and let Watson sling it around like he did in Houston.
Two things have slowed that down thus far. A poor offensive line and a lack of weapons at receiver. And while the offensive line should be better (if they can stay healthy), I still have a few questions at wide receiver specifically.
There's a good chance that Berry will move on from Amari Cooper unless he restructures his contract, and it doesn’t appear that Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, or David Bell are ready to take a huge leap forward to fill in that void. If Berry can bring Cooper back, that would be fantastic. He's an elite route runner and has some of the best hands in the league. For what he lacks in athleticism, he makes up in IQ and precision in his game.
What the Browns are lacking now is a guy who can bust one over the top. There was hope that Moore could be the guy to stretch the field, but to this point, he has only been a slightly above average man beater, who really just gets the leftovers when David Njoku and Cooper are covered.
With not having a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, I don’t see a scenario where Berry doesn’t need to move on from one of the young receivers who hasn’t produced and bring in a veteran who still has some gas in the tank. Fans will hate seeing David Bell not get his full shot to make the team, but this receiver position continues to be much too great of a weakness for a quarterback who wants to push the ball down the field.