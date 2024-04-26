NFL Draft 2024: Best players available Browns should target on Day 2
The Browns still have a lot of talent to target on Day 2
By Randy Gurzi
For the third year in a row — and hopefully, the last for a long time — the Cleveland Browns were without a pick in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. As they sat out, they saw 14-straight offensive players picked and witnessed the Cincinnati Bengals make a questionable selection at No. 18.
Now, they prepare to go from spectator to participant on Day 2 as the Browns have pick No. 56 and No. 85. As is always the case, there's still plenty of talent on the board and here's a look at some of the best remaining prospects.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tight End, Texas
Tight end isn't a major need for the Browns with David Njoku coming off a monster campaign. The former first-round pick had 81 receptions for 882 yards with six touchdowns — all career highs.
Behind him is Jordan Akins, who wasn't wildly productive in 2023 but is still a savvy veteran. Third on the depth chart is Giovanni Ricci, who was signed in the offseason to replace Harrison Bryant. Ricci is more of an H-back though, who has spent time at fullback as well.
Cleveland could look to bring someone in during the draft as a new TE3, or they could look for someone capable of pushing Akins. If this is the route they chose, Ja'Tavion Sanders from Texas would be an interesting option.
Sanders is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds and has been compared to Njoku during the draft process. He's a polished route-runner with incredibly powerful hands. He ran a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash and would give head coach Kevin Stefanski the dangerous tight end duo he's been looking for since being hired in 2020.