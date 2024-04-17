Ranking the biggest draft steals in modern Cleveland Browns history
Who have the Browns stolen in the draft since returning to the NFL?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (2021)
Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah appeared to be destined for the first round. That ended up not being the case as he slid into Round 2 and it was later discovered that a heart issue was the primary reason for concern. Doctors cleared JOK but teams were still hesitant — and were also likely weary of his size.
Owusu-Koramoah entered the NFL Combine at 221 pounds. That's actually heavier than what was expected but he was still built like a safety and not a linebacker. He also said played a hybrid role at Notre Dame, but the Browns felt he would fit well in their offense and used the 52nd pick in the draft to bring him to town.
Throughout the first two years of his career, JOK proved to be a very good linebacker. He had 76 tackles as a rookie and 70 in his second season. Then in 2023, he took off.
Working with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — plus having a vastly improved defensive line — helped him reach his full potential. Owusu-Koramoah had a career-high in tackles (101), sacks (3.5), and interceptions (2). He was also constantly in the opposing backfield as he racked up 20 tackles for a loss.
When the Browns took JOK in the draft, they felt they landed a top-15 talent at pick 52. After three seasons, it's safe to say they were correct.