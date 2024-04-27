Twitter reactions to Browns Michael Hall selection full of emotion
It's safe to say this pick is approved by Browns social media
By Randy Gurzi
There might not be a fan base as passionate about their hometown as the Cleveland Browns are. That's evident whenever a local product is added to the roster, which is what happened on Friday night when they selected Michael Hall, Jr. at No. 54 overall.
Hall was born in Cleveland and went to Streetsboro High School before heading to Columbus to play for Ohio State. For years, the Browns ignored the Buckeyes in the draft but over the past two seasons, general manager Andrew Berry has been going hard after the local team — much to the pleasure of the Dawg Pound.
You don't have to look far to see the excitement. Hall was thrilled, calling it the "greatest feeling in the world" to join the Browns — and there's no shortage of fans who feel the same way.
The main thing fans on social media hype up with Hall is that first step. The 290-pound defensive tackle is able to get past bigger guards and put the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Some even believe if he stayed for another season, he would have been a first-round pick. Still, this is a good fit for both the team and player since he can be brought along slowly with Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris as mentors.
Jordan Zirm pointed out how important it is to have someone who can get pressure up the middle. Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith are excellent on the edge — and Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo are great rotational pieces. Having someone who can take advantage of the attention they command will be huge for Jim Schwartz and his defense.
Even Cleveland players will be happy. Hall said he and Dawand Jones are glad to be together again and Denzel Ward was already asking the team to bring in Hall.
Cleveland will be back on the clock at pick No. 85 in Round 3.