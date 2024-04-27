Browns select Jamari Thrash at No. 156: Instant grade and analysis
The Browns add depth to the WR corps
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns just made their third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it was finally a wide receiver. Cleveland focused heavily on wideouts throughout the draft process but waited until pick No. 156 to address the position, which is where they landed Jamari Thrash from Louisville.
The Browns add __ to the mix along with Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall, Jr. (pick No. 54 overall) and Michigan guard Zak Zinter (No. 85 overall).
Browns NFL Draft grade for Jamari Thrash selection: C+
Jamari Thrash began his career at Georgia State before heading to Louisville. He proved to be a strong route runner who can stretch the field even if he doesn't have "burner" speed. After racking up 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, Thrash transferred to Louisville and had 63 receptions for 858 yards with six touchdowns.
Listed at 6-foot-0 and 188 pounds, Thrash joins a crowded receiving corps containing Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore. He'll compete with David Bell (third-round pick from 2022) and Cedric Tillman (third-round pick from 2023) for snaps as a rookie.
Cleveland has struggled to find a young receiver who can develop, spending a third-round pick on the position in each of the past three drafts. Thrash has the tools to make it in the NFL but eventually, we need to see the coaching staff figure out how to develop the younger players. Perhaps their struggled hurt the grade on this selection but you could do much worse than a C-plus in Round 5.
When do the Browns pick next?
The Browns will next be on the clock at No. 206 in Round 6. They then have two selections in Round 7 — at No. 227 and 243. Of course, this can always change with trades but so far, they've been patient and making the picks they started the weekend with.