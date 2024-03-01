Browns Scouting Combine visit tracker: Wide receiver proving to be priority
Which players at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine have met with the Cleveland Browns?
By Randy Gurzi
Drills started on Thursday which means the heart of the NFL Scouting Combine is here. The Cleveland Browns decision-makers already made the rounds with the media and gave away very little when it comes to their plans for the upcoming season. But then their actions started to reveal some of their thinking.
While teams don't often mention which players they spent time with at the Combine, the prospects are quick to drop team names. That's happening already and we can see where Cleveland is leaning — they want some speed on offense.
One of the first names connected to the Browns was Oregon wideout Troy Franklin. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, Franklin was an explosive player for the Ducks with 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns on 81 receptions (average of 17.1 yards per catch).
The question with Franklin will be whether or not he's available when Cleveland is on the clock. With their first pick coming in at No. 54 overall, Franklin's stock might be too high.
In addition to meeting with Franklin, the Browns have also met with Xavier Worthy from Texas. Like Franklin, Worthy is known as a deep threat and has his eyes set on the 4.22 40-yard dash record set by John Ross.
Worthy stands 6-1 and 172 pounds and is an absolute burner. The Browns have been looking for someone who can take the top off a defense and he could wind up being the guy who can do just that. He also has a better chance of landing in Cleveland, perhaps even in Round 3 as teams are concerned about his size (although the 172-pound weight could help him since he was listed at 160 pounds at Texas).
Browns visits at the NFL Scouting Combine
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame (Unconfirmed Rumor)
Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
This list will be updated as more names become available