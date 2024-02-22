7-round Browns mock draft: Explosive wideout, stout run defender address major needs
The Cleveland Browns fortify their offense and defense with this 7-round Browns mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
With the start of the new NFL year right around the corner, every team is busy trying to come up with their game plan for the offseason. For the Cleveland Browns, that entails trying to fill a few holes on offense while also attempting to retain a few of their pending free agents on defense.
Since taking over as general manager, Andrew Berry has gone a great job of filling out a competitive roster — evidenced by their 11-6 record despite several key injuries. Free agency was a huge key for him but the Browns have also drafted well as of late. Here, we look ahead and try and see what players they could land in the 2024 NFL Draft with our latest Browns mock draft.
Round 2, Pick 54: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Thankfully, this is the final draft where Cleveland will be without a pick in Round 1 due to the Deshaun Watson trade. They’ve also traded their second round pick in each of the past two years, but in this mock, they stay put and make their selection.
At No. 54, the Browns add Ja’Lynn Polk from Washington. The 6-2, 204-pound Polk possesses the size, speed, and explosiveness to be a game-changer at the next level. At Washington, he averaged 17.1 yards per catch and scored 16 touchdowns. He can stand to improve against press coverage and needs to expand his route running. If he manages to do that, Polk has the potential to be a No. 1 wideout down the road.
Until he's ready for that role, he will be an excellent addition alongside Amari Cooper. His presence could even open things up for Elijah Moore to take another step this season.