Browns Draft Prospect: Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk
The 6-foot-2 wide receiver from Washington could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft.
Ja’Lynn Polk, a 6’2, 204-pound wide receiver, helped lead the Washington Huskies to the College Football National Championship in 2024, where he caught four passes for 37 yards. Polk was a three-star recruit out of Lufkin, Texas, and was ranked a top-100 receiver in the country. Polk committed to Texas Tech in 2019 and played with the Red Raiders during his freshman season.
As a true freshman at Texas Tech, Polk caught 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games. At the conclusion of the shortened 2020 season, Polk entered the transfer portal and decided the University of Washington would be the perfect place to maximize his potential.
Polk’s first season in Seatle was limited due to a chest injury, resulting in the wide receiver playing in just three games for the Huskies. In those three games, Polk caught five passes for 114 yards and one touchdown.
In 2022, Polk played in all 13 games for the Huskies, recording 41 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns. The Huskies finished the regular season 10-2 on the year and were elected to face off against the Texas Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl. Polk brought in three passes for 45 yards to secure the Huskies victory over the Longhorns. College Football News named Polk to the freshman third-team All-America.
Polk’s true breakout season came in his final year at Washington when the receiver caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns through 15 games. The Huskies finished the regular season 12-0 and advanced to the PAC-12 championship, where Polk caught five receptions for 57 yards in Washington’s 34-31 victory over Oregon.
The Huskies made their first College Football Playoff appearance against the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. Polk caught five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Huskies 37-31 victory over the Longhorns. Polk brought in four receptions for 37 yards but failed to reach the endzone In Washington’s 13-34 loss to Michigan in the National Championship game.
Polk’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Excellent ball tracking skills and catch radius.
- Great hands. Consistent catching technique with strong, reliable grip.
- Above-average play strength and physicality.
- Above-average burst and twitch for his size. Helps generate YAC.
Polk’s noted weaknesses:
- Average long speed.
- Below-average feel for space and how to operate versus zone coverage.
- Low-energy blocker.
Ja’Lynn Polk compared to other 2024 prospects:
Ja’Lynn Polk - Washington Huskies/Texas Tech Red Raiders - 6’2 - 205 lbs
Texas Tech 2020:
- 10 Games
- 28 Receptions
- 264 Receiving Yards (9.4 Yards Per Reception)
- 2 Touchdowns
Washington Huskies 2021-2023:
- 31 Games
- 115 Receptions
- 1,967 Receiving Yards (17.1 Yards Per Reception)
- 16 Touchdowns
Marvin Harrison Jr - Ohio State Buckeyes - 6’3 - 205 lbs
- 38 Games
- 155 Receptions
- 2,613 Receiving Yards (16.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 31 Touchdowns
Malik Nabers - Louisiana State Tigers - 6’0 - 200 lbs
- 38 Games
- 189 Receptions
- 3,003 Receiving Yards (15.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 21 Touchdowns
Rome Odunze - Washington Huskies - 6’3 - 215 lbs
- 40 Games
- 214 Receptions
- 3,272 Receiving Yards (15.3 Yards Per Reception)
- 24 Touchdowns
Brian Thomas Jr - LSU Tigers - 6’4 - 205 lbs
- 38 Games
- 127 Receptions
- 1,897 Receiving Yards (14.9 Yards Per Reception)
- 24 Touchdowns
While Polk’s blocking, play against zone coverage, and long speed are areas of concern, his hands, physicality, and ball-tracking skills make him a great fit for the Cleveland Browns wide receiver room.