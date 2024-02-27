2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Everything Browns fans need to know to tune in
Here's all the information you need to catch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and see who the Cleveland Browns could target
By Randy Gurzi
It's amazing how the NFL can turn everything they do into an event. Not only are fans constantly stoked for the draft but we even tune in to watch the NFL Scouting Combine every year. Even with the Cleveland Browns not having a first-round pick for three years in a row now, there's still a ton of excitement as we anticipate who might join the Dawg Pound.
As we near the end of February, prospects are making their way to Indianapolis for the 2024 combine. Interviews will start earlier in the week but the drills begin on Thursday. Here, we have all the information you need to see which positional groups will take the field, when they will do so, and how to watch the entire thing.
How to watch the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL Scouting Combine drills will be televised on NFL Network beginning Feb. 29. Live streaming of NFL Network is available through the NFL app or NFL+ (for subscribers).
2024 NFL Scouting Combine schedule
There's a lot that goes on during the week in Indianapolis but fans are tuning in for the drills above all else. The incoming rookies will all get a chance to show off their skills and below is the schedule for each positional group.
Thursday, Feb. 29:
3 pm. ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
Friday, March 1:
3 p.m. ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
Saturday, March 2:
1 p.m. ET – Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Quarterbacks
Sunday, March 3:
1 p.m. ET – Offensive Linemen
Cleveland Browns draft picks
The Cleveland Browns have the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Round 2, Pick 54
- Round 3, Pick 85
- Round 5, Pick 135 (via Carolina)
- Round 5, Pick 155 (via Arizona)
- Round 6, Pick 205 (via Houston)
- Round 6, Pick 208 (via Baltimore)
- Round 7, Pick 228 (via Atlanta)
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has never been shy when it comes to moving draft picks. This is seen in the fact that none of the selections after Round 3 were originally owned by the Browns. They also won't have a pick in Round 1 due to the Deshaun Watson trade but this is the final year that will be the case.