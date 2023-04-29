Browns Draft Grades: Cleveland clearly got better in the trenches
The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books as the Cleveland Browns just added seven rookies to their roster. They didn't make their first pick until Round 3 but were on the clock often after that and made their share of impressive selections.
Here, we look back at each selection and assign a grade for the move.
Browns Draft Grades Round 3
I've calmed down about this pick and after hearing from those who understand the game more than myself, this grade has improved. Originally, this was scored a C+ since it felt as though the Browns could have gone with Josh Downs, who was a better player than Cedric Tillman during their collegiate days.
However, there are whispers that Tillman is the type of receiver Deshaun Watson asked for, and making the franchise quarterback happy is wise. Also, they're trying to protect themselves in case Donovan Peoples-Jones prices himself out of town. For that reason, it improves to a B-.
He's still a bit on the older side and had one year of production in five seasons. But the selection is understandable.
The reason this pick is so frustrating is that there's not much value here. Siaki Ika could end up being a solid nose tackle but the Chiefs added Keondre Coburn in Round 6, and it's not as if the difference between the two is that great.
Ika is a huge defensive tackle but he tested poorly in very single drill. We can excuse some, but not all.
While the grade stays low, the fact that Jim Schwartz is high on Ika gives me hope that I could be dead wrong. Here's to hoping Ika turns into the exact player this D-line needs, which is a run-stuffing monster.