3 bold predictions: Browns can pressure Jayden Daniels and end hot streak
Cleveland's still got a lot football to play, which might sound like a threat depending on who you ask. Despite it being very early in the season, the Browns appear to be a middling team in the AFC North with no immediate solutions to its issues, like its run game or poor quarterback play.
That all being said, the club will look to spoil the Washington Commanders' party this Sunday. The 3-1 surprise in the NFC East is looking to keep rolling along behind its electric rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and its great play calling from Kliff Kingsbury. It'll be a true challenge to try and slow Washington's roll, but it's possible.
Here's a list of our predictions for how Cleveland can overwhelm this young Washington team.
3. Jerome Ford has a breakout game, goes for over 100 rushing yards.
Cleveland has to be chomping at the bit to get Nick Chubb back. His recent Instagram post coupled with the teams' own social media teasing his return are excellent signs for a team struggling to find offense.
But, Chubb is not expected to be back at least for a few more weeks as he still needs to get through a few weeks of practice before being removed from the PUP list within the next 21 days. So, the team has to lean on Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman for a little while longer.
Washington has allowed an average of 5.2 yards per carry this season, with 546 total rushing yards allowed so far by its defense. On the flip side, Cleveland has rushed for just 379 yards total and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. These teams can be doing better at stopping the run and executing the run, respectively.
It's in the Browns' best interest to test the Commanders' run defense even more this week with more carries for Ford. Not only will this take the pressure off the O-line needing to protect Deshaun Watson in the pocket, but it'll give them necessary reps at creating holes for Nick Chubb upon his return to the rotation. Expect to see Ford grinding out yardage in this contest.
2. Myles Garrett slows Jayden Daniels' momentum
Garrett had an abnormally low Pro Football Focus grade out of Week 4 - just 71.8. The star edge rusher was also very candid after the Browns' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, telling reporters he "likes his money" in reference to a controversial call that wiped an 82-yard touchdown off the scoreboard for Cleveland.
This could be a harbinger of doom for Washington. A motivated Garrett seeking to galvanize a struggling Browns D-line could help to alleviate the scoring woes for the team. If Garrett and Co. can hold the Commanders - who are scoring 30.3 points per game - to less than 16 points, the Browns have a chance.
Washington is also averaging 2.3 allowed sacks per game, a number Garrett can easily reach. Of course, with lingering injuries to both of his feet, his thigh, and his Achilles, it's tough to say how hard he can really go against a solid O-line. But, if his two sacks against the Raiders are any indication, he'll just keep rolling through the hits.
1. Amari Cooper finally hits 100 receiving yards in a game
It's true - Cooper has yet to touch 100 receiving yards or more in a game so far this season. He would have had his long catch in the Las Vegas game counted, but it was wiped off due to a bad holding penalty. So, he is still waiting on his breakout game heading into the Commanders game.
Cooper is a receiver you don't tend to have to worry about. But, with his contract recently getting converted almost entirely into signing bonus for 2024, it feels like he's playing on borrowed time with Cleveland. That said, it'd be big to get him on track and over 100 receiving yards for two reasons - it can get the Browns close to a much needed win, and it makes Cooper all the more valuable to other teams in a trade.
Washington has allowed 11 yards per reception so far this year. With Cooper sitting at 9.3 yards per catch, a heavier emphasis on him as a target could go a long way for the Browns.