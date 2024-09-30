Nick Chubb gives Browns fans at least some hope amid disappointing 1-3 start
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been out of action this entire season, nursing a catastrophic knee injury he suffered last season during a Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This year so far, the Browns have been hurting for good running back play, averaging just 94.8 rushing yards per game.
It's very easy to see why, then, news of Chubb's imminent return to Cleveland's practice at the very least immediately made Browns fans sit up a bit after yet another loss this past weekend.
Chubb immediately elevates Cleveland's running back room if he's able to come back off the PUP list soon. While that same report shares that Chubb isn't expected back for Week 5's game against the Washington Commanders, it still signals that an anticipated midseason return is all but guaranteed to happen barring any setbacks. Chubb had shared as recently as this summer that he felt like his rehab was going too slowly, so it'll be nice to see him finally circle a real date for a return.
Chubb averaged 302 carries for 1,525 yards in his last fully healthy season with Cleveland back in 2022, good for third overall in total rushing yards that year. That was a game changer for the Browns' offense, who could orchestrate its offense more around a ground and pound style and become less reliant on quarterback play to save the day. It'll be a huge relief to insert Chubb back into a lineup that's been struggling to find yardage or scoring out of Deshaun Watson or its receivers with consistency.
Is Chubb's return too little, too late?
There's no denying that Chubb is an elite running back. He's proven that he can be in the upper echelon at his position alongisde players like Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But, is Chubb going to be a big momentum swinger for this struggling Cleveland Browns team? It's unclear, especially when looking at how much this O-line has struggled to give Watson any room to work with, and as Watson struggles to create plays even when he gets a clean pocket.
The Browns' current running back room of Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman has also provided some mixed results. Ford is the clear, best backup option for Cleveland at the moment while Foreman has been relied upon for a handful of carries per game. Ford had one of his best games so far this season Week 4 as he showed off his ability to act as a receiver in this offense, picking up 27 total receiving yards in addition to the 58 rushing yards he tacked on.
Still, this has not been enough to get Cleveland's scoring going. It's tough to make any huge plays when you're not getting enough space to work with, but four weeks in, this feels like what the Browns' offense will be regardless of Chubb's return. While he adds another backfield threat, it's obvious the problems reach beyond just needing a better running back. Without improvements on its O-line, Chubb will likely struggle to breakout once he returns.