Deshaun Watson gets honest about his play after Browns fall to 1-3
The Cleveland Browns dropped another winnable game in Week 4, this time against a shorthanded Las Vegas Raiders squad. While Deshaun Watson wasn't the only reason Browns fans were left feeling frustrated throughout the contest, Cleveland's success starts and ends with him. So far this season, that's led to poor results.
After the 16-20 loss to the Antonio Pierce-led Raiders team, Watson got real about his role in Cleveland's offense and its lack of success so far this year.
"If I'm gonna be the quarterback of this offense, we all got to be all the way locked in, and right now we're not doing enough to get the 'W.' So you can put it on me for sure."- Deshaun Watson after Week 4 loss
Finally, it feels like Watson is becoming self-aware about his role in galvanizing this Browns team to wins. In past weeks, while flashier goof-ups on offense have shielded him a bit from total blame for losses, its been obvious that Watson is a shell of the quarterback Cleveland traded for from the Houston Texans. His accuracy, arm power, and decision making are all awry, and a shoddy Browns O-Line just adds fuel to the dysfunctional fire.
With Watson making these comments after the game - which Cleveland actually led 10-0 in before falling apart in front of a thin Raiders squad - fans will probably feel a sense of relief that he's going to start taking accountability for his poor play. Time will tell, but Cleveland's schedule is not doing them any favors these coming weeks. Watson and the Browns will have to try and right the ship against a red-hot Washington Commanders team and a Philadelphia Eagles club looking to get back on track in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively.
Watson has best passing game so far this season against Raiders despite the loss
It's great that Watson is acknowledging that he has shortcomings headed into Week 5 action. But, he didn't look half bad in Cleveland's loss to the Raiders. He finished up with 176 passing yards with a 75% completion rate. One of the biggest issues with Cleveland's offense is their inability to create consistently open passing pockets for Watson. So, even with as much pressure being thrown Watson's way by Las Vegas' D-line, Watson managed to hit his targets.
Hopefully, Cleveland can begin to rely more on its running game than on Watson's arm in coming weeks. Running back Jerome Ford has been fine in relief of the injured Nick Chubb so far this season, but a return from Chubb would make a world of a difference for Watson and the Browns' offense moving forward.