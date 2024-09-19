Browns may have the perfect season-long Deshaun Watson replacement if needed
By Ryan Heckman
The Deshaun Watson drama is unceasing. It doesn't matter what day of the week it is, there is never a dull moment in regards to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation.
Just recently, the Browns made a change to Watson's contract which would allow them to get out of the guaranteed money should the veteran be suspended in the future. That spoke volumes about how Cleveland feels about Watson and his future with the team.
With the future always seemingly unknown when it comes to Watson and the Browns, the team may want to start thinking about more than just a backup plan. What happens if Watson does get suspended down the line? Who's the quarterback of the future?
Along those same lines, the Browns might have to worry about who could lead this team the rest of the year should something happen with Watson. On one hand, Jameis Winston is certainly not a bad option. He is fully capable. However, another veteran option seems to be garnering interest around the league.
Former Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill actually received interest from other teams over the offseason, so he's not undesired by any means. But, he has made it very clear that he'd only return to the NFL under one condition.
The condition?
Tannehill will only return if he is able to play the rest of the season for his new team, per NFL media.
A lot of folks speculated whether Tannehill would receive an opportunity in Green Bay after starter Jordan Love went down with an MCL injury, but this new reasoning from the veteran put a damper on any of those rumors.
Likewise, a return to the Dolphins seems unlikely now that Tua Tagovailoa wants to come back this season. So, the options seem to be minimal, at least through two weeks.
But that could change.
Ryan Tannehill could be the Browns' 2024 version of Joe Flacco
What Joe Flacco did last year for the Browns was unprecedented. It was flat-out electrifying. Could Tannehill do the same thing?
Tannehill is no stranger to teams sporting strong defenses and needing a veteran leader to help guide the offense. Back in 2021, the Tennessee Titans finished as the league's no. 6 overall defense and Tannehill helped lead them all the way into the postseason that year.
The Browns, similarly, have a stout defense and some capable players on offense in which Tannehill could utilize.
Like Flacco, Tannehill is a pocket passer, therefore the Browns could run similar stuff as they did with Flacco. Obviously, Watson has a bit more mobility, so the game plan with both Flacco and Tannehill is going to be shifted.
Right now, there is no guarantee with Watson. If Cleveland wants to stop playing this game with him, going out and signing Tannehill in effort to making another postseason run isn't a bad idea.