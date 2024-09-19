Browns can end Deshaun Watson despair by boldly trading for Bryce Young
By Ryan Heckman
Arguably the biggest news around the NFL, this week, was when we saw the Carolina Panthers bench 2022 no. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. Ah, yes. It's nice when the Cleveland Browns aren't the only franchise under scrutiny at the game's most important position.
For what's now going on three years, the Browns have had a Deshaun Watson problem. Since the moment the organization opted to trade for the former Houston Texan, they've had a problem.
Whether it's been Watson's off-field drama, his inability to stay on the field due to injury or simply his inconsistent performance when on the field, the entire situation has been one Browns fans wish the team would have avoided altogether.
Forget the fact that the Browns are on the hook for significant cap hits the next couple of years. And, Jameis Winston is a fine backup, mind you.
The thing is, the Browns need a long-term answer. And, whether or not the team is ready to admit it, Watson isn't the answer. We all know it, but do the Browns?
With the money owed to Watson, it feels like the Browns are stuck, barring the slight chance to somehow get out of the guaranteed cash.
What do they do going forward? How about going after a quarterback on a rookie contract? Hmmm ... that just might be an option.
More Browns news:
The team has a lot of talent, especially on defense. Kevin Stefanski is an NFL Coach of the Year. There are pieces in place for success ... just not at the most important position.
If Carolina decided to give up on Young so early, why not make a phone call if you're Andrew Berry? At this point, he might need to take a gamble like this.
Now, that's not saying the Panthers are necessarily ready to trade Young. But, it sure doesn't seem like head coach Dave Canales has given honest answers about his outlook regarding the former Alabama star.
The Browns could swing a potential blockbuster trade for Bryce Young
The Browns couldn't afford to give up another first-round pick. They've got one in 2025 and, by all accounts, they intend to keep it.
But, giving up a second rounder for Young? That could work, and if the Panthers are truly "out" on Young at some point, this type of return might be best-case scenario. Shoot, it might even be an overpay -- woof. Let's not speak that into existence.
Young has a lot of good traits. He's a heck of a leader, well-liked in the locker room and, contrary to what some might believe, he's actually a smart decision-maker.
It simply isn't working out in Carolina.
There are even other recent examples of other former top picks who have switched teams and are now thriving. Look at Sam Darnold, Justin Fields and Baker Mayfield, for example.
Could the Browns be the next franchise to make such a transformation happen? It would be well-worth exploring, if you're Berry and that front office.