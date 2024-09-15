Browns are preparing for life after Deshaun Watson with latest contract adjustment
The Cleveland Browns clearly made the wrong decision when trading for Deshaun Watson two years ago. Everyone knows it now. The problem, however, has been that there didn't appear to be a feasible way to get out of Watson's contract without having a hellish cap hit.
Well, according to Jay Glazer, the Browns are making adjustments to Watson's contract. Ari Meirov posted about what Glazer discussed on FOX and noted that the Browns "quietly removed a clause" from Watson's deal over the offseason. The clause "would have protected [Watspn] in the event of a future suspension."
What does this mean? It means that "if Watson is suspended again, Cleveland could reclaim his guaranteed money." This is huge for the Browns, especially after a lawsuit was refiled against Watson. If that claim leads to him getting suspended, Cleveland can officially get out of the deal unscathed.
Tom Pelissero noted that Watson's contract protected him from losing his guarantees due to suspension over the past two seasons.
If Deshaun Watson gets suspended, the Browns can get out of the contract.
The Browns traded for Watson two years ago despite the former Texans quarterback being sued in dozens of lawsuits. It wasn't a popular move but the Browns front office clearly felt that Watson was the missing piece for them offensively.
Since coming to Cleveland, Watson has made just 13 starts and has not been a good quarterback. His performance against the Cowboys last week was atrocious and the offense had no cohesion. Watson was once leading the league in passing yards when he was taking snaps in Houston but he's not that quarterback anymore.
The poor play on the field mixed with him being a bad person off the field has put the Browns in a bad position but they only have themselves to blame for the situation they're in. If they can get out of this deal down the road, they should consider themselves lucky and not make the same mistakes again moving forward.