After further review, Deshaun Watson played even worse than it seemed
By Randy Gurzi
Typically this late into the week, it’s not a good idea to keep looking back to the previous game. Having said that, it’s hard to move on from the Cleveland Browns disappointing opener when it continually looks worse the more you dig in.
That’s the case when breaking down the six times Deshaun Watson was sacked by Dallas. After the game, much was made of the struggles — especially with their backup tackles — but according to PFF, Watson might have been more at blame.
A recent tweet states that Watson’s sacks were the result of him holding the ball for far too long.
This isn’t to say the line is blameless. There were no doubts that Watson was under duress throughout the day and had to escape free rushers constantly. In that sense, his athleticism surely kept the Cowboys from recording several more sacks.
Deshaun Watson sacks sign of a larger issue
That being the case, the issue of Watson holding onto the ball too long is a much larger problem. It’s also not new.
Ever since he arrived in Cleveland in 2022, he’s appeared uncomfortable in the offense. Watson has struggled to see the field and seems to be especially troublesome when asked to turn his back on play-action.
Cleveland hired Ken Dorsey as the offensive coordinator this offseason and his job is to find a way to help Watson succeed with Kevin Stefanski. There are hopes that integrating more RPOs will help Watson see the field better but Week 1 was far from the result they were hoping for.
Their next chance to get the offense back on track will take place on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.