5 bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 vs. Jaguars
By Jason Morgan
Week 1 of the NFL Season has come and gone for the Cleveland Browns; players, coaches, fans, and just about anyone with eyes are left wondering if this is just a fluke for the Browns. Or, is it a foreshadow for the remainder of the season?
We must not forget that this is only one week of football, and there are plenty more opportunities for this team to solidify their status as an elite unit. Before discussing my five bold predictions for Cleveland's Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, I'd like to take you all back to 2021.
Remember Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season when Green Bay Packers Quarterback stood in front of reporters after a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and spelled out, "R-E-L-A-X". In that game, Rodgers played particularly bad amassing only 133 passing yards with 0 TDs and 2 INTs. Sound familiar?
That season ended for the Packers with a 13-4 record, a loss in the Divisional Round of the Playoffs, and Rodgers winning the MVP. This isn't to say the Browns will do this, nor is it saying that Deshaun Watson is the same caliber player as Rodgers. However, maybe Browns fans can listen to Rodgers, "R-E-L-A-X" and let the team find their footing before we toss in the towel for the season. That said, let's review the five bold predictions that will help the Browns get back on track during Week 2.
1. Defense returns to form
Myles Garrett will lead the Brown's defense through his first multi-sack game of the season and the secondary snags their first takeaway. Look for the entire defense to play with a chip on their shoulder.
They know they're better than what the statistics showed on Sunday, and while no one in their right mind can blame them; many fans were frustrated that they could not produce a takeaway. If anyone understands the Brown's fanbase, it's Garett, who arrived early Sunday at the Municipal Lot to fire up fans tailgating before the game.
Look for Garrett to have a strip-sack, and recovery against the Jaguars, and create chaos for their offensive line. Garrett's consistent pressure and the Brown's aggressive coverage will lead a player like Grant Delpit to snag the Brown's first interception of the season on Sunday.
2. Offense comes alive
Amari Cooper has his first game of the season over 100 yards receiving, and Jerry Jeudy snags five catches and a touchdown. The Browns will settle into their new scheme, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will find a better way to get production out of Jerrome Ford. If Stefanski is unable to do so, the Browns' front office may need to work overtime to find a RB capable of the production required in head coach and play-caller Kevin Stefanski's system until Nick Chubb returns.
3. Jacksonville produces less than 200 yards of total offense
In keeping with the Browns' defensive triumph in Week 2, the Browns defense plays angrily and with a chip on their shoulders. Trevor Lawrence fails to get much going in the passing game, and Trevor Etienne fails to gain game-changing momentum. The Jaguars will score less than 10 points in a dominant performance by the Browns defense, and the Jaguar's offensive struggles from Week 1 continue.
4. Both Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills are available
The crushing news on Sunday morning that Jack Conklin would be inactive against the Dallas Cowboys was a significant part of the embarrassment that head Stefanski's offense displayed in week one. In Week 2, the Browns receive good news that both starting tackles will be available and get the nod to start against the Jaguars.
Look for Stefanski to add packages that add Dawand Jones as a tight end to overcorrect the offensive line's struggles from last week. Having both Conklin and Wills immediately improves the offense's ability in both pass and run protection, and allows the Browns to open up the playbook a bit more.
5. Deshaun Watson plays well, but not well enough to quiet the critics
Desaun Watson will improve in Week 2. The only way this statement could prove false would be if Watson didn't suit up at all. That's how bad his performance was last Sunday.
A lot has happened within the last week: the terrible QB play from Watson that created massive hype for Jameis Winston, and the latest accusation filed against him.
I fully expect Watson to play at a much higher level this Sunday, however, the issue is that it might not matter how well he plays if the latest accusation against him proves to be true. As it stands right now, with the latest civil suit filed against him, even the most loyal Watson fans will struggle to get behind him with the production he's currently displaying. Watson will have a big game, and it won't matter. If the Browns are looking for a way out of his contract, then this case might be just what the Team needed to move on without the massive cap hit.
Watson throws for three TDs and over 250 total yards en route to win over the Jaguars, and no one will talk about his performance next week, for obvious, and justifiable reasons.