2 Studs and 2 Duds from Browns Week 1 loss to the Cowboys
There is very minimal to be even the slightest bit optimistic following the Cleveland Browns 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. This game started nicely for the home team, but then it got ugly and remained that way for most of the contest.
This was an embarrassing opening week loss, especially at home, but to be fair, Dallas is one of the top teams in the league, as they are loaded everywhere. Cleveland looked lost a lot of the time, which is even more upsetting, especially because in 2023, they fed off the home crowd.
Now, Cleveland will have to lick their wounds heading into Week 2. Here are the two studs and two duds from the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys.
Cleveland Browns Week 1 Stud: Jaelon Darden
It was surprising when the Browns cut Jaelon Darden during training camp, but it worked out as he was signed to the practice squad and then the 53-man roster to start the season. Darden's speed will help with the new kickoff rules this season, which is what his job was Sunday afternoon; handling kick and punt returns.
Darden took his first punt after the Cowboys punted the ball away and returned it 28 yards to set the Browns up nicely. Cleveland took a brief 3-0 lead after this. Darden finished with four kick returns for 97 yards and took five punts a total of 72 yards. Look for him to break a kickoff to the house with the new kickoff rules.
Cleveland Browns Week 1 Dud: Deshaun Watson
A lot is riding behind the play of Deshaun Watson this season, but Sunday afternoon was just an abysmal performance from the $234 fully-guaranteed man. The Dallas pass rush gave Watson minimal time to do much of anything, so credit to them, but even when Watson was able to release the ball, it did not turn out well.
Watson finished 24-45 for 169 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He also fumbled once, but Cleveland was able to recover. He played the worst first half, statistically speaking, and that was essentially the nail in the coffin.
There was not a lot of time for the receivers to get open, but even when they were, Watson would miss them badly, Most of his completions came on check downs. He did not see many open receivers throughout the game and misfired a lot, often times either being in the turf or airmailing the pigskin.
If this play keeps up, then the Browns will need to have a serious question about what to do with Watson moving forward.
Cleveland Browns Week 1 Stud: Corey Bojorquez
This won't be a long write up, and it's sad that this is even a thing, but kickers matter and Corey Bojorquez mattered a lot on Sunday against the Cowboys. He was sent onto the field on seven different occasions, bombing the ball 51 yards on average, including one inside the 10-yard line. Hopefully moving forward, he won't have to punt so many times, but at least the Browns know they have someone that can flip the field, especially if the offense continues to sputter.
Cleveland Browns Week 1 Dud: The Entire Offensive Line
The days of having Bill Callahan as the offensive line coach are a thing of the past and on Sunday, it showed immensely. The Browns offensive line rode the struggle bus all day long, thanks in large part to the relentless Dallas defense, led by Micah Parsons, who was constantly in the backfield.
It didn't help matters that the Browns entered the game without starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin, due to both still recovering from injuries suffered last season. James Hudson started in place of Wills while Dawand Jones started for Conklin. The Browns committed 11 penalties for 64 yards and most of them came from false start, holding, or illegal formation. Unacceptable play.
Deshaun Watson took a beating all game long, and head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that afterwards, saying "The bottom line is we have to protect our quarterback better than that." Easier said than done against a stout Dallas pass rush.
If Wills and Conklin can come back soon and remain on the field, then it could help solve some of the issues the Browns faced as they got beat down by the Cowboys.