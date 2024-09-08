Browns make several roster moves in preparation of Week 1 contest vs. Cowboys
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and there will be plenty of attention on this game. The 4:25 p.m. EST time slot means there will be fewer teams fighting for viewership. Throw in Tom Brady as the broadcaster plus the crowd Dallas typically draws and this opener will have a prime time feel.
Cleveland is also looking to win their third consecutive season opener after narrowly defeating the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and then demolishing the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023.
This game has the makings of a close one with each team coming off a playoff campaign. As they prepare for the fight ahead of them, the Browns made several moves on Saturday.
Browns sign one WR to practice squad, one to the active roster
Their biggest move was to promote wide receiver/return man Jaelon Darden from the practice squad to the active roster. Darden will replace David Bell, who was waived earlier this week. Bell will now slide into Darden's spot as he went unclaimed on waivers and was signed to the practice squad.
MORE: Kevin Stefanski wants Browns fans in the stadium on time for Week 1 showdown
Originally a fourth-round pick for Tampa Bay, Darden was claimed in 2022 and appeared in two games for the Browns. He returned in 2023 but appeared in just one game and had 81 yards combined on punt and kick returns.
Two players elevated from Browns practice squad for Week 1
In addition to shuffling their receivers, Cleveland elevated Mike Ford and Germain Ifedi to the active roster for Week 1. Ford was a special teams ace for the Browns in 2023 but left for Houston in the offseason. When he didn't make their roster, he signed back in Cleveland on their practice squad.
Ifedi gives them added depth with Jedrick Wills out at left tackle. Jack Conklin is set to start but he's questionable leaving them with James Hudson as the only healthy option. Adding Ifedi gives them insurance at a potential weak spot.