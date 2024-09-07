Dawg Pound Daily
Kevin Stefanski wants Browns fans in the stadium on time for Week 1 showdown

The Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and Kevin Stefanski wants fans in their seats making noise from the kick off.

By Randy Gurzi

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Heading to the Muni lot for a pregame is an epic experience that every Cleveland Browns fan needs to partake in at least once. It's a full-on party that extends for miles and with the Browns kicking off late in Week 1, it's sure to be a long event this weekend.

But head coach Kevin Stefanski knows the real work begins as soon as the game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. EST. That's why he's hoping someone in the party lot is ready with an air horn to make sure all the riled-up fans are in their seats on time and making plenty of noise.

While speaking with 92.3 The Fan, the two-time NFL Head Coach of the Year joked that someone needs to set off an air horn 30 minutes before the start of the game.

Browns Week 1 woes are a thing of the past

Cleveland went through a long stretch of futility in Week 1. They hadn't won a season opener since 2004, with one tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. They finally ended that streak with a Cade York 58-yard field goal in 2022, giving them a 26-24 win over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Then in 2023, they were at home and handed the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-3 loss. They now head into the 2024 campaign with more confidence as they look to make it three years in a row with a 1-0 start.

It won't be easy since the Dallas Cowboys come into town with a strong roster and the runner-up for the NFL MVP Award in Dak Prescott. That's why the team would benefit from having the Dawg Pound in full force, which is exactly what Stefanski is calling for.

