3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 1 against Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns are looking to win their third straight season opener as they take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field this Sunday at 4:25 pm. Andrew Berry and company have spent the offseason bulking up their weak spots on the roster and are optimistic the Browns can advance past the Wild Card round in 2024.
Here are three Cleveland Browns to watch against the Dallas Cowboys.
3. Denzel Ward, CB
Denzel Ward was officially cleared from concussion protocol last week and given the go-ahead to start against the Cowboys in Week 1. Ward finished the 2023 season with 34 total tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 51.5 reception percentage through 13 games. Ward is averaging 2.5 tackles in Week 1 games, with 15 total tackles and two interceptions. Ward is a seasoned vet who has gone up against plenty of elite offenses, and Sunday will be no different.
Look for Denzel Ward to try to lock down Dallas receivers to under five receptions and not give up a touchdown.
2. Myles Garrett, DE
Myles Garrett is coming off a monster 2023 season in which he was named Defensive Player of the Year. Last Season, Garrett totaled 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Garrett averages 3.7 tackles and 1.3 sacks in Week One games, with 22 total tackles and eight sacks.
He will be lined up opposite Cowboys' rookie left tackle Tyler Guyton, the 29th overall pick out of Oklahoma, and will make his presence known to Prescott and the Dallas offense.
Look for Garrett to record three tackles and at least one sack in Week 1.
1. Deshaun Watson, QB
Deshaun Watson is returning to the field for the first time since November 12th against Baltimore where his season ended after it was revealed that the quarterback would need surgery on his throwing arm shoulder. Last season, Watson completed 16 passes for 154 yards, a touchdown, and an interception and finished the game with a 55.2 completion percentage.
Over Watson’s career, he has averaged 17 completions for 190.6 yards for 1.4 touchdowns, 1.0 interceptions, and 57.4 completion percentage in Week One games with a total of 85 completions for 953 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions. Between Watson missing the preseason and taking his first live snaps in 301 days since his injury, the 6-foot-3 quarterback must establish his rhythm with receivers and create the right chemistry to win games, which may take more than one series.
Look for Deshaun Watson to pass for over 200 yards, throw at least one touchdown, and contribute to two turnovers against the Cowboys.