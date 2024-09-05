3 Matchups that will Make or Break the Cleveland Browns in Week 1
By Jason Morgan
The Dallas Cowboys travel to Huntington Bank Field to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday to kick off the 2024 season. Both teams had similar off-seasons and stack up relatively similarly to one another.
Let's review the three key matchups that could lead the Browns to victory or plummet them into defeat: Myles Garrett vs. Tyler Guyton, CeeDee Lamb vs. Denzel Ward, and Micah Parsons vs. Browns Offensive Tackles (OT).
Myles Garrett vs. Tyler Guyton
Fans of the Cleveland Browns are no stranger to the challenges that Myles Garrett can pose on opposing offenses. None know this better than the offensive linemen that line up opposite him; On Sunday, rookie first-round pick Tyler Guyton will see his first NFL action against the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Last year, Garrett and the entirety of the Browns' defense kicked off the season in historic fashion but fizzled out down the stretch. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be creative in getting Garrett favorable matchups, but historically Garrett can create chaos when facing rookies on the offensive line.
Look for Dallas to focus much of their attention on Garrett, which will open the door for the remainder of the defensive line to swarm the QB. If Dallas is successful in reducing Garrett's productivity, and Dak Prescott can extend plays with his feet, it may be a long day for the Browns' defense.
CeeDee Lamb vs. Denzel Ward
Fresh off his new contract extension, CeeDee Lamb will look to get back to his explosive style of play that has made him one of the NFL's premier receivers. In 2023, CeeDee Lamb had 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 TDs; now being the NFL's highest-paid receiver, the Cowboys will likely utilize him even more.
Lamb is arguably a top-three receiver in the NFL, and he will present a huge challenge for both Jim Schwartz, and the entire Browns defense. Denzel Ward, when healthy, is easily one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL; in 2023 Ward became the only player in NFL History to record at least two interceptions and 10 passes defended in his first six NFL seasons.
Pair that with the fact that QBs posted a 26.8 passer rating when throwing into man coverage against Ward, and you can understand that he is the right man for this assignment. If Ward can shut down Lamb, Cleveland's defense will triumph, if not, again it will be a long day.
Browns Offensive Tackles vs. Micah Parsons
It has not been confirmed yet who will play in each tackle position on Sunday, but all signs seem to point towards Jack Conklin (LT) and Dawand Jones (RT) getting the nod. Whoever suits up on Sunday will face a similar issue as the Cowboys OL; stopping Micah Parsons.
Parsons was a finalist for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, and in most cases, bested Myles Garrett in major statistics. With the injuries, and questions lingering about the depth of the Browns OL, Parsons could be set up to kick the 2024 season wide open. Both Conklin, and Jones will not be overpowered by Parsons as both are large tackles known for their strength, but Conklin's knee could prove to be an issue depending on his flexibility within it when facing a versatile EDGE such as Parsons.
Still, with Wills Jr. potentially out, the Browns could do much worse at LT than a two-time All-Pro.