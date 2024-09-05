Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski expresses confidence in Deshaun Watson
By Randy Gurzi
After going 11-6 in 2023, the Cleveland Browns enter this season looking for more. While they have a strong roster and plenty of hope, one major concern remains — Deshaun Watson.
The veteran quarterback is coming off shoulder surgery, one of the primary concerns. The other is the inconsistency he's played with while healthy.
Despite these worries, head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed his confidence in the quarterback ahead of their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Stefanski specifically addressed the health of No. 4, saying he has full trust in the medical team and Watson as they ensure he's 100 percent healthy.
Watson was added in a high-profile trade with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2022 offseason. Ironically enough, Houston ended the Browns' playoff run last year when their rebuilt roster won 45-14. Much of their roster came courtesy of the trade as they ended up with 11 players and one future pick.
Cleveland, on the other hand, has received just 12 games from Watson. He's led them to an 8-4 mark (although one of those wins belongs to P.J. Walker since Watson was 1-of-5 with a pick before being benched against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 last year) but it's hard to say he was the reason they won.
Watson has completed just 59.8 percent of his passing attempts for 2,217 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine picks. He's looked rusty, uncomfortable, and wildly inaccurate when on the field. The Browns hope the addition of Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator will help the signal-caller get back on track but the first step will be getting him to play a full season.
As far as that goes, Stefanski seems confident that this could be the year we finally see that happen.